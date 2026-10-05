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Home / India / Techie drowns while swimming in water-filled stone quarry pit near Bengaluru

Techie drowns while swimming in water-filled stone quarry pit near Bengaluru

Police say his body was found on Sunday after a two-day rescue operation

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 12:29 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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According to police, the incident occurred on October 2 when Vinay, along with a group of eight people, had gone for a trekking trip. Representative Image/iStock
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A 30-year-old techie allegedly drowned while swimming in a water-filled stone quarry pit on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, who hailed from Vijayawada and was residing in Ulsoor, they said. Police said his body was found on Sunday after a two-day rescue operation.

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According to police, the incident occurred on October 2 when Vinay, along with a group of eight people, had gone for a trekking trip that he joined through an Instagram group. During that, they stopped by a water-filled stone quarry pit to swim. Vinay, along with others, apparently jumped into the quarry and was swimming when he suddenly drowned and went missing.

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Following the incident, an intensive search operation was carried out by teams from the Fire and Emergency Services, disaster response teams, along with a team of specialist divers led by Eshwar Malpe.

After sustained efforts, his body was finally located in the quarry waters on Sunday morning.

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The body was recovered and later handed over to his family, a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Jigani police station, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.

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