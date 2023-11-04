Technology driving geopolitics like never before: Army Chief

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, November 3
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Army Chief General Manoj Pande today spoke on the use of technology in warfare.
They were speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue’, a flagship national security event being organised by the Army and think tank Centre For Land Warfare Studies here.
The theme of the dialogue is ‘Serving India and Indo-Pacific Region — Collaborating for comprehensive security’. The event comes close on the heels of the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference, which was hosted by India in September.
Dhankhar said India was focusing on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum and semi-conductors. “Biotech, drones and hypersonics were not only rewriting the very character of wars, but a mastery over these domains will determine the strategic haves and have nots of the future,” he said.
“Peace is well secured from the position of strength. To be prepared for a war is a passage to peace,” said Dhankhar.
General Pande said “technology was driving geo-politics like never before and was transforming warfare”.
The Army Chief said the “peace” of the Cold War period (1945-1991) was dwindling. “New divisions are coming to the fore. Non-traditional domains seem to be expanding,” General Pande said.
Former Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba (retd) also chaired an important session today, the theme for which was ‘Indo Pacific — The decisive frontier’.
"Power is transiting as China rises. Disputes are getting increasingly difficult to resolve," the Admiral said.
