Teen girl, cousin found dead in Kerala’s Kozhikode house

A 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin, Adnan, were found dead at a house on Tuesday in what police suspect to be a case of murder followed by suicide.

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Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have occurred around midnight, police said, adding that a detailed investigation has been launched.

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Police said the girl was allegedly strangled to death by Adnan, who is suspected to have later died by suicide. The two, who were children of sisters, were found in separate rooms of the house after neighbours alerted authorities.

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According to the FIR, the bodies were discovered around 5:45 am when they were found lying unconscious in different rooms. They were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have occurred around midnight, police said, adding that a detailed investigation has been launched.