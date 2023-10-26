Teen girl falls to death from 14th floor flat in Navi Mumbai

PTI

Rabale Thane, October 26

An 18-year-old girl died after falling from her 14th floor flat in Rabale in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1pm, the Rabale police station official said.

“She landed in the parking lot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. An accidental death case has been registered and a probe covering all angles is underway,” he added.

