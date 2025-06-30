Teen girl sexually assaulted, 3 women robbed on Pune highway

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and three women robbed of gold ornaments by two unidentified persons on Monday in Daund in Maharashtra's Pune district, a police official said.

The incident took place around 4.15am near Bhigwan on the highway when the driver stopped the vehicle to relieve himself, the official said.

"There were several persons in the car. After the driver stepped out, two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons. The duo robbed three women of gold ornaments. One of the accused allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl travelling in the car," the official said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, while the process of registering a case is underway, Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.