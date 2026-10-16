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Home / India / Teen held for plotting attack on temple in US

Teen held for plotting attack on temple in US

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A teenager was arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a “mass shooting” at a Hindu place of worship in the US state of Illinois, with investigators recovering a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideology and references to violence against people of Indian descent.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine village was arrested on October 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

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According to investigators, the youth had tried to open fire “potentially targeting” the place of worship in the Aurora city in Illinois, but his gun jammed, forcing him to drive back home, a move that prevented a mass murder.

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Palatine Police detectives examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”, which contained “statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed toward individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent”.

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out the attack on October 11. “However, the specific intended location has not been confirmed and remains under investigation,” the police said on Wednesday. The arrest comes amid celebrations of Hindu festivals, including Navaratri and Durga Puja, and just two weeks after the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was vandalised.

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MEA expresses ‘deep concern’

The Ministry of External Affairs today expressed ‘deep concern’ at reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois US.

“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple,” Jaiswal added.

The MEA said it had taken note of the action taken by the US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community, Jaiswal added.

India expects the US to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents, the MEA response said.

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