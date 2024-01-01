Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned for 5 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

The government on Sunday declared pro-Pakistan separatist group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, founded by late hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, as a banned organisation for the next five years.

The action, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a response to the group’s involvement in fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India sentiment within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH), has been declared an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule,” Shah posted on X. He said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.” The organisation has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

Many criminal cases have been registered against this organisation under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC and IPC.

The TeH was previously led by the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat, currently incarcerated, also headed the banned organisation, Muslim League of Jammu and Kashmir, which was declared unlawful earlier in December.

