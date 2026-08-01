Tehseen Poonawalla alleges house arrest ahead of anti-E20 fuel protest

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla alleged he was placed under house arrest by Delhi Police ahead of his planned protest and hunger strike against the Centre's E20 petrol policy.

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Activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Saturday alleged that he was placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police ahead of his proposed protest march and hunger strike against the Centre's E20 petrol policy, accusing the government of trying to suppress dissent.

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Poonawalla, who has been campaigning against the rollout of ethanol-blended petrol and has been critical of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, shared videos on social media showing police personnel stationed outside his residence.

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In a post on X, he claimed, "An entire battalion of Delhi Police, including women officers, has put me under house arrest! Nitin Gadkari is scared of ethanol."

In another video, Poonawalla questioned police officials about the legal basis of his detention.

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"No papers, nothing. I am under house arrest... Azaadi ke 15 din pehle aap mujhe detain kar rahe (You are detaining me 15 days before Independence Day)," he is heard telling a police officer.

in the video, responding to him, the police officer said the proposed protest could create a law and order situation and requested him to cooperate.

There was no immediate official statement from the Delhi Police on Poonawalla's allegations.

An entire battalion of @DelhiPolice cops including women officers have put me under house arrest!! Nitin Gadkari ji sir is scared of #Ethanol. #EthanolScam BETA BADHAO YOJNA SUGAR DADDY pic.twitter.com/THLToM1HyE — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) August 1, 2026

Protest against E20 policy

Poonawalla had announced on Friday that he would undertake a solo march to Gandhi Smriti, followed by a silent protest and an indefinite hunger strike against the government's E20 fuel policy.

The announcement came after authorities allegedly denied permission for his planned 'Gaadi March' to Parliament on July 31.

The activist has been one of the most vocal critics of the Centre's decision to roll out E20 petrol, a blend comprising 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, arguing that consumers should have the option to choose conventional petrol instead.

A key demand of Poonawalla and his campaign group, Team Bharat, is that fuel outlets should continue selling 100 per cent petrol, E5 and E10 fuels, allowing motorists to decide which fuel they want to use.

Debate over E20 petrol

The controversy over E20 petrol has intensified in recent weeks, with opposition parties and consumer groups raising concerns over its impact on older vehicles.

Many owners of vehicles manufactured before 2023 have claimed that the blended fuel has led to lower mileage and higher maintenance costs.

Earlier this week, Gadkari acknowledged in a written reply in Parliament that E20 petrol could reduce fuel efficiency by 2 to 6 per cent, depending on the vehicle and its age. However, he maintained that extensive scientific testing found no evidence of engine failures caused by E20 fuel.

The minister also said studies showed E20 petrol improves vehicle acceleration and reduces carbon emissions by around 30 per cent compared with E10 fuel.

Poonawalla had launched his first on-ground protest against the E20 policy on July 5, and later announced a 'Gaadi March' near Parliament Street. The proposed march had also received support from the Delhi Taxi and Transport Owners and Tour Operators Association.

However, the demonstration was called off after permission was denied by authorities, reportedly over concerns that it could lead to a repeat of the violence witnessed during the students' protest march in Delhi on July 20.