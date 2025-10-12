Tej Pratap Yadav unfollows younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on X

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, tensions between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons came to the surface, with Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son, unfollowing his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, on X.

He had previously unfollowed his elder sisters, Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav, and now follows only five accounts, including just three family members: his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his mother, Rabri Devi, and his sister, Raj Lakshmi Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader, has announced that his party will unveil its candidate list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on October 13. This announcement is expected to be a significant event in Bihar's political landscape.

Yadav himself will be contesting from the Mahua Assembly constituency, the same seat he won during the 2015 elections, while still being a member of the RJD.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party and the Yadav family for a serious breach of moral and social values after a controversy broke out over a Facebook post of his, in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship with a woman. This prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute, which had made headlines a few years ago. Tej Pratap had claimed that his account was hacked.

After his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav founded the JJD. Currently, the Mahua constituency, from which Tej Pratap is set to contest, is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11.