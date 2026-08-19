Tejashwi Yadav detained in Patna while taking out march over police action during NEET protests
RJD leaders and workers, led by Yadav, the party's national working president, take out the protest march to the Lok Bhavan from the JP Golambar in Patna
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to media amid a water cannon used by police at a protest march towards the Lok Bhawan in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. PTI
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RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna on Wednesday while taking out a march over the recent police action during the NEET paper leak protests in Bihar, officials said.
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Yadav was taken away in a police vehicle near the Income Tax office here, they said.
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SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that the Leader of the Opposition was detained.
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RJD leaders and workers, led by Yadav, the party's national working president, took out the protest march to the Lok Bhavan from the JP Golambar here.
"The government is pushing the future of students into darkness. Exam papers are getting leaked frequently," he said while being put inside a police van.
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