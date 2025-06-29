DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escapes as drone crashes into podium at Patna rally

Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escapes as drone crashes into podium at Patna rally

He was addressing the ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally at Gandhi Maidan
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

RJD leader and former cricketer Tejashwi Yadav showcased his quick reflexes when he ducked to avoid being hit by a drone which crashed into his podium during a rally in Patna on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident took place when the former deputy chief minister was addressing the ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally at Gandhi Maidan here.

Speaking to PTI, Patna SP (Central), Diksha said, “We are looking into the incident. It was a restricted area and such an object should not have landed there. The police team was busy managing the crowd when the rally was underway. But the matter will be definitely investigated thoroughly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts