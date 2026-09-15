Tejpal surrenders, begins 10-year prison sentence

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday to begin serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case, days after the Supreme Court declined to exempt him from surrendering.

Tejpal appeared before the Additional Sessions Court in Mapusa and was subsequently taken to the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa.

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“We are in the Supreme Court. We are sure that justice will come,” Tejpal said while being escorted to jail.

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The development follows the Supreme Court’s August 25 order directing Tejpal to surrender within three weeks after his conviction by the Bombay High Court. A Bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe had dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrender.

The Supreme Court has listed Tejpal’s appeal against his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to the filing of his surrender certificate by September 21.