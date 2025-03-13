DT
Home / India / Telangana: 4-year-old boy dies after getting stuck in lift gate in Hyderabad

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation
ANI
Hyderabad, Telangana, Updated At : 12:58 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A four-year-old boy, the son of a watchman, lost his life after getting trapped in a lift gate at Muktaba Apartments in Hyderabad, said the police on Thursday.

According to the Asif Nagar police, the incident took place around 10 pm when the child, identified as Narender, was playing near the elevator.

"While he was inside the lift gate, someone pressed the lift button, causing the elevator to ascend with Narender stuck in the gate.

The child suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead," said police.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Further details are awaited.

