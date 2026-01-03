DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Telangana assembly abolishes two-child norm for local body polls

Telangana assembly abolishes two-child norm for local body polls

Bill passed to address declining fertility rate; replaces earlier ordinance

article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. Image via iStock.
Advertisement

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed a bill to do away with the two-child norm that disqualifies individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections.

Advertisement

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, who moved the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, said the two-child norm was introduced in 1994 as a population control measure to overcome the challenges of food security, unemployment and poverty associated with the the population explosion in the 1980s and 90s.

Advertisement

However, the government reviewed population policy 30 years after the two-child rule.

Advertisement

The fertility rate in rural areas in Telangana is 1.7 which is less than the replacement rate. If the fertility rate continued at 1.7, it would adversely affect the interests of Telangana’s population, she said.

The government felt that it is necessary to have the replacement rate at 2.1 in view of the long term future of coming generations and also after taking consideration the views of representatives of Panchayat Raj institutions, she said.

Advertisement

Observing that citizens are now having less number of children, Seethakka said a steep decline in population growth would lead to undesirable consequences.

The government is proposing amendment to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 to improve the declining fertility rate and also for conducting local body polls, she said.

The bill was passed by the House later and it replaces an ordinance issued earlier for the same purpose.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts