Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on BRS chief KCR at hospital

Hyderabad, December 10
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday called on BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao who is recovering at a private hospital here after undergoing hip replacement surgery.
Speaking to reporters, Reddy said he had instructed the chief secretary and officials concerned to extend necessary help and cooperation for KCR's treatment.
“I requested him (KCR) to recover fast and participate in the Telangana assembly session to voice people's concerns. His advice is needed to offer good governance to the people,” the chief minister said.
Rao, on December 8 successfully underwent an operation for total hip replacement on the left at a private super-specialty hospital here after a fracture due to a fall at his residence.
The former chief minister is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, according to the hospital where he was being treated.
