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Home / India / Telangana delegation to join CJP's June 20 protest in Delhi

Telangana delegation to join CJP's June 20 protest in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party has intensified its public outreach following the alleged assault on its founder Abhijit Dipke

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Photo for representation. Image credits/Instagram @cockroachjantaparty
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday announced that a delegation from Telangana would travel to New Delhi to take part in a nationwide protest on June 20, as the organisation sought to expand its campaign beyond state boundaries and raise issues ranging from an alleged assault on its founder to student suicides linked to examination-related concerns.Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, party leaders said the Telangana contingent would join protesters from several states in the national capital, describing the demonstration as part of a broader mobilisation that has gathered support across different regions in recent weeks.
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The announcement comes days after the party intensified its public outreach following the alleged assault on its founder, Abhijit Dipke. The organisation said the incident had further strengthened support for its campaign and prompted more people to join its activities.

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According to CJP, its recent protests have drawn participation from thousands of people in Telangana and have also received support from individuals and groups from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Assam. Its representatives claimed that the response reflected growing public engagement with issues being raised by the organisation.

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Alongside condemning the alleged attack on Dipke, the party earlier today also highlighted concerns over student suicides, which it linked to alleged irregularities in examinations. The CJP said the issue would form an important part of the discussions and demands raised during the June 20 protest in New Delhi.

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