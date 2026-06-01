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The announcement comes days after the party intensified its public outreach following the alleged assault on its founder, Abhijit Dipke. The organisation said the incident had further strengthened support for its campaign and prompted more people to join its activities.

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According to CJP, its recent protests have drawn participation from thousands of people in Telangana and have also received support from individuals and groups from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Assam. Its representatives claimed that the response reflected growing public engagement with issues being raised by the organisation.

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Alongside condemning the alleged attack on Dipke, the party earlier today also highlighted concerns over student suicides, which it linked to alleged irregularities in examinations. The CJP said the issue would form an important part of the discussions and demands raised during the June 20 protest in New Delhi.