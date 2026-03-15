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Home / India / Telangana drug bust: 11 people detained, ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy tests positive

Telangana drug bust: 11 people detained, ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy tests positive

TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Yadav tests negative

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:40 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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11 people, including TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Yadav and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, were detained following a raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad near here over alleged drug consumption, officials said on Sunday.

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Rohith Reddy tested positive for alleged narcotics consumption, while the TDP MP tested negative, they said.

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One of those who were detained had opened fire three rounds after noticing the police team.

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“Rohith Reddy tested positive for drug consumption while the MP tested negative,” sources said.

The farmhouse belongs to Rohith Reddy.

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On reliable information that a drug party was going on at the farmhouse, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and a police team raided it on Saturday night.

The party was attended by a group of realtors, businessmen, as well as political persons, a police official said.

A woman was also among the participants.

The weapon was seized, police said. Further investigation is on.

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