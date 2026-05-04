Telangana govt provides financial assistance to gig workers who died in accidents

Touted as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Telangana government has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of three gig workers who died in tragic road accidents while on duty.

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State Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy recently handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased workers.

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The minister appreciated the efforts of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salauddin to get financial assistance to the deceased gig workers.

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Salauddin, who was present when the cheques were handed over on Monday, said each affected family received a total financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh from the state government and Rs 10 lakh compensation from the respective platform companies.

The financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), he told PTI.

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He said the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, recently passed by the assembly, provides for insurance to the gig workers.

The Rs 5 lakh financial assistance was provided as the rules of the gig workers act are yet to be operationalised, he said.

The insurance facility would be applicable after the rules of the legislation are operationalised, he added.