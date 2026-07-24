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Home / India / Telangana: Man dies by suicide, leaves note blaming PM Modi

Telangana: Man dies by suicide, leaves note blaming PM Modi

Hyderabad police recover "suicide" note purportedly written by Vamshi on the acknowledgement copy of the Enumeration form of SIR of electoral rolls, in which he stated that "PM Modi was responsible for his death"

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana after leaving a note claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for his death, police said on Friday.

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Vamshi, a painter, was found hanging in his house in Racharla Gollapalli village on Thursday morning.

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Based on preliminary investigation, police said he had a quarrel with his mother on Wednesday evening. Following the altercation, he consumed liquor with his friend before taking the extreme step.

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Police recovered a "suicide" note purportedly written by Vamshi on the acknowledgement copy of the Enumeration form of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in which he stated that "PM Modi was responsible for his death".

The official said they are verifying its authenticity.

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"He is neither a student nor affiliated with any political party," a senior police official said, adding they suspect he ended his life due to family problems.

He had already submitted the enumeration form and been enrolled, the official said. A case was registered.

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