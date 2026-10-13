Telangana man saves Rs 10 coins for 3 years, then buys scooter worth Rs 1.23 lakh

A man in Telangana's Mancherial district bought a Honda Activa scooter worth Rs 1.23 lakh with Rs 10 coins he had saved over three years.

B Ravi Joseph, a resident of Luxettipet, said he had painstakingly saved the coins, setting aside Rs 10 coins from everyday transactions, such as grocery purchases, with the aim of buying something useful for his family.

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Although his family members were initially sceptical about the idea, they eventually supported him, he said.

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Ravi Joseph said he decided to buy a new scooter after his old vehicle developed problems.

The showroom manager said Ravi Joseph had approached them about 15 days ago to check whether they would accept coins as payment for the scooter. The showroom agreed to accept the coins, the manager said.

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Ravi Joseph later brought Rs 1.23 lakh in Rs 10 coins to the showroom and took delivery of the scooter, the manager added.