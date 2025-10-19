DT
Home / India / Telangana mulls law to cut staff salary for neglecting parents

Telangana mulls law to cut staff salary for neglecting parents

CM A Revanth Reddy urged newly selected group-II employees to be compassionate toward people who approach them with problems

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 03:43 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana will introduce legislation under which, if a government employee neglects their parents, 10 to 15 per cent of their salary will be deducted and given to the neglected parents, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.
Addressing a gathering before handing over appointment letters to newly selected group-II employees, Reddy urged them to be compassionate toward people who approach them with problems.
 “We are bringing a law. If a government employee neglects his or her parents, 10 to 15 per cent of the salary will be deducted and deposited into the parents' bank account. You will be the ones to draft the legislation. Just as you receive a monthly salary, we will ensure that your parents also receive a monthly income from it,” Reddy said.
 Reddy asked Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to form a committee of officials to draft the legislation.
The chief minister said all new officers should work to advance the state in line with the ‘Telangana Rising 2047' vision document.
Reddy also criticised the previous BRS government for not issuing group-I and group-II notifications during its 10-year rule in the state.
"The previous BRS rulers formed the government on the foundation of sacrifices, but failed to consider the unemployed. The youth could have secured jobs eight years ago if the last government had focused on fulfilling the aspirations of Telangana martyrs," he said.
Reddy alleged that they tried to block job recruitment by filing cases in the courts and using social media to create obstacles.
 He noted that the Congress government filled 60,000 jobs in its first year in office.
He further warned that BRS leaders are attempting to stir sentiment in order to return to power.
"People should be cautious of political forces trying to come back to power by manipulating sentiment," Reddy said.
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

