Telangana pharma plant explosion: Police register FIR, probe underway

Telangana pharma plant explosion: Police register FIR, probe underway

The fatal accident that occurred on June 30 is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction
PTI
Sangareddy (Telangana), Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
A view of the charred remains of the chemical factory after a reactor blast took place triggering a massive fire at Sigachi Pharma Company, at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy on Tuesday. ANI
The district police have registered an FIR in connection with the explosion in a pharma manufacturing plant that claimed 36 lives and left an almost equal number injured, Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj said on Tuesday.

The fatal accident that occurred on June 30 is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.

“We have registered an FIR in this case under Sections 105, 110 and 117 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is on,” the official said.

Section 105 of the BNS deals with the punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Section 110 deals with the attempt to commit culpable homicide, while Section 117 deals with the offense of ‘Voluntarily causing grievous hurt’.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who visited the blast site, said that those responsible for the deadly incident will be booked.

A senior official of the Department of Factories, Telangana, said they will be booking a case against the management of the pharma plant with regard to the incident.

“We are inquiring. We will book a case. First we will issue a notice under the Factories Act 1948 against the license holder and manager of the unit seeking their explanation on the lapses,” the official said.

The notice is likely to be issued in a couple of days, the official added.

The Telangana government gave a dressing down to the management of Sigachi for its absence following the blast in the factory that claimed precious lives.

