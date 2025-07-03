DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Telangana plant explosion: 9 people still missing, expert committee to visit site

Telangana plant explosion: 9 people still missing, expert committee to visit site

Panel to submit detailed report within a month to the government
article_Author
PTI
Sangareddy (Telangana), Updated At : 11:21 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Emergency services personnel at the site after an explosion at a pharma plant in Sangareddy on Monday, PTI
Advertisement

As many as nine people are still missing in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram that claimed at least 38 lives and left 35 injured, and efforts are on to trace the missing people, Superintendent of Police (SP) of this district, Paritosh Pankaj, said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the expert committee appointed by the state government to ascertain the causes and establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion is expected to visit the site on Thursday.

The panel should submit a detailed report with specific suggestions and recommendations, within a month, to the government. The committee will be headed by Dr B Venkateswar Rao, Emeritus Scientist, at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

Advertisement

A senior official of the district said some injured who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals are likely to be discharged today.

“Death toll remains at 38. Nine people are missing. But maybe today or tomorrow, once we get the reports of bones and other things from FSL (Forensic Science Lab), then things will be clear,” SP Pankaj told PTI.

Advertisement

He said 90 per cent of the debris removal was over and is not anticipating any bodies to surface further.

He, however, said some human remains may surface, and as and when they come up, they will be sent for examination.

Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Sigachi, on Wednesday denied the allegations that the firm had used old machinery.

Sigachi announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts