DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Telangana plant explosion: Death toll rises to 40

Telangana plant explosion: Death toll rises to 40

Efforts on to trace nine people missing after the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:11 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue workers look for survivors after an explosion and fire at a chemical factory, in Sangareddy, Telangana, June 30, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

The death toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district rose to 40 on Saturday following the death of one more person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, officials said.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old person from Uttar Pradesh, who had suffered more than 70 per cent burns in the June 30 explosion, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Saturday, they said.

Nineteen people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Saturday morning, Sangareddy district Additional Collector Chandrashekar Badugu told PTI.

Advertisement

Efforts were on to trace nine people missing after the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram, officials further said.

The process of identifying the deceased and handing over the mortal remains to their family members was going on, they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts