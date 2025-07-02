Telangana plant explosion: Sigachi unit lacked fire dept NoC, say officials

The removal of debris at Sigachi Industries' pharma plant here that suffered an explosion two days ago was almost over and the number of fatalities from the blast remains at 36, a top district police official said on Wednesday.

Further, the unit does not have a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Fire Department to operate, another official said.

“As per the NDRF team, the debris removal work is almost over. As per their version, no more bodies were found. We are still working on the missing persons. One team each from the SDRF and HYDRAA are there as standby in case of any development,” Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Asked if any lapses were found in the factory, Pankaj said it is a technical thing and investigation has to be done by specialist teams.

The Sangareddy police, based on complaint by a family member of one of the victims, have registered an FIR against the factory management in connection with the explosion under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of BNS.

Further, a senior official of the Telangana Fire Department said the company has no NoC from the department. There were no adequate safety measures including fire alarms and heat sensors in the plant.

"There is a process for obtaining a No Objection Certificate. It is an online process. Once any firm applies online, a committee will decide on it. This unit has not applied for any NOC and hence we have not issued,” the official told PTI.

He further said debris clearance is almost over from their end and most of the vehicles have been withdrawn.

Senior IPS officer and Director, Telangana Forensic Science Laboratories Sikha Goel said the lab received about 50 samples--both bodies and those of family members for DNA profiling.

“The process of profiling is going on. It has been going on throughout the night. Whatever samples we have received should be over by today,” she told PTI.

A revenue department official on Tuesday said the identities of only 14 bodies have been established while the remaining need to undergo DNA profiling.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier said the state government will engage with the management of the firm to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the horrific accident, which also left 34 persons injured.