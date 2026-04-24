Telangana RTC strike: Driver, who set himself ablaze, dies

A driver of the Telangana RTC who allegedly attempted suicide on April 23, died at a hospital here in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

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Shankar Goud, a 50-year-old driver, allegedly set himself ablaze by pouring petrol at Narsampet in Warangal district when the Telangana State Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) employees were staging a protest in support of their demands on Thursday. They have embarked on an indefinite strike over a series of demands since April 22.

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Goud, who suffered serious burns, was initially admitted to a state-run hospital in Warangal and later shifted to a super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

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“He succumbed (to injuries) at about 1.30 am on Friday,” a senior official said.

The body of the driver was taken to his relative’s village Muttojipet in Warangal district for conducting funeral.

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The RTC employees demanded that the body be taken to Narsampet where the driver worked to pay homage. However, police did not agree to the request, they claimed.

The leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of RTC employees are scheduled to hold talks with the committee of bureaucrats appointed by the government on Friday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the death of the employee and conveyed deep sympathies to the grieving family members, an official release said.

The chief minister assured the family that he would stand by them and provide all possible support on behalf of the government.

The government will hold talks with RTC workers and make sincere efforts to resolve their problems, he said.

In view of the strike by the RTC employees, the state government urged the staff members not to resort to extreme steps and invited them for talks.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar appealed to the employees not to lose heart as the government would hold talks sincerely.

The government would extend support to the deceased driver’s family, he said in a statement.

He said untoward incidents are taking place due to the provocative statements of political leaders and appealed to the leaders to observe restraint.

Attacking the Congress government over the alleged suicide of Goud, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said his party supports the strike of the employees.

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao said party leaders and workers would meet the protesting employees at the RTC depots and extend solidarity.