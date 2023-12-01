Telangana sees 64.29% turnout

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Telangana recorded 64.29 per cent voting till 6 pm today for its 119 Assembly seats amid tight security. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties were in the fray. They included 221 women and a transgender.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, faces a tough challenge from both the Congress and the BJP amid an anti-incumbency buzz. Rao is banking on social welfare schemes to win a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to stop his hat-trick as Chief Minister. The results will be declared on December 3 for Telangana as well as for four others states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Voting was largely peaceful in Telangana, which had witnessed 73.74 per cent voting in the 2018 Assembly elections.

