Home / India / Telangana: Spurned lover sets man’s wife, infant son ablaze in Nalgonda village

Telangana: Spurned lover sets man’s wife, infant son ablaze in Nalgonda village

Telangana Police said the accused alleged that the man had neglected her after his marriage; she was carrying petrol, a knife, and chilli powder at the time of incident

article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
A woman allegedly killed a man's wife and their infant son by setting them on fire at a village in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Saturday, police said.

Police said the accused was in a relationship with the woman's husband.

Alleging that the man had neglected her after his marriage, the accused went to his house on Saturday afternoon, poured petrol on the woman, aged 28, and set her on fire.

Her six-month-old son, who suffered burn injuries in the incident, was admitted to a government hospital here but later died during treatment.

Police said the accused was carrying petrol, a knife, and chilli powder at the time of the incident.

The man was not present at the house when the incident occurred, and police said they were investigating all aspects of the case, including whether he had any role.

The accused woman had been married earlier, but her husband had died, and she is yet to be arrested, police said.

