DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Telangana tunnel collapse: Search ops underway to locate seven missing persons

Telangana tunnel collapse: Search ops underway to locate seven missing persons

Personnel from South Central Railway, NDRF, SDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners and others were carrying out search operation
article_Author
PTI
Nagarkurnool, Updated At : 12:25 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operation underway to trace workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Sunday, March 9, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The search operation to locate seven persons trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here continued at a rapid pace on the 24th day on Monday.

The officials were trying to expedite the search operation at the ‘D1 and D2’ points identified for possible human presence by increasing the number of rescue personnel.

Personnel from South Central Railway, NDRF, SDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners and others were carrying out the search operation with the necessary equipment, an official release said on Sunday.

Advertisement

It said advanced technologies are being used in the search operation and inputs from experts of different fields are also being taken, it said.

The body of Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family members in Punjab.

Advertisement

Seven others are still trapped inside the tunnel.

A total of eight individuals—comprising engineers and labourers—got trapped in the SLBC project tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on February 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper