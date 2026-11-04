Telangana woman bus conductor dies after passenger 'pushes her off moving bus'

A Telangana RTC bus conductor, who sustained injuries after a woman passenger allegedly pushed her off a moving bus during an argument over change in Bhadradri Kothagudem district last month, has died at a hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Aswapuram mandal on October 25 when the woman passenger was travelling with her son on the bus.

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An argument initially broke out between the passenger and conductor Pravallika (24) over buying a ticket for her son.

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Subsequently, the passenger bought the ticket, gave Rs 100, and another quarrel occurred when she demanded the conductor return the change immediately, police said.

Though, the conductor told the passenger to collect the balance while getting off the bus, the latter insisted on giving her the change.

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During the argument, the passenger allegedly pushed the conductor off the moving bus, and she fell on the road and suffered injuries to her legs as she came under the rear wheel of the vehicle.

She was initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

"She died while undergoing treatment at around 11 pm on Tuesday," a senior police official said.

The woman passenger was arrested and sent to judicial remand after a case was registered against her.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar condoled the death of the bus conductor.

The Chief Minister said the government would support the deceased conductor's family, an official release said.

Prabhakar said the government provided advanced medical care to the conductor in Hyderabad and hoped for her recovery. The government is taking tough action against the guilty in the incident, he said in a release.

He announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the conductor's kin, a job for her mother and a house under the government's 'Indiramma' housing scheme for the poor.