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Home / India / Telangana woman killed by husband after argument over pork curry

Telangana woman killed by husband after argument over pork curry

The couple frequently quarrelled over petty family issues and had an argument on Saturday after the woman refused to cook pork curry

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 06:16 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A 66-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 72-year-old husband after an argument over cooking pork curry in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the woman was asleep at their house at Shabdulapur village. The man allegedly attacked her with a sharp object, inflicting injuries to her forehead, chest and abdomen that proved fatal, a police official said.

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The couple frequently quarrelled over petty family issues and had an argument on Saturday after the woman refused to cook pork curry.

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Angered by this, the man allegedly attacked her, killing her on the spot, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the couple's daughter, police registered a murder case at Kanagal police station and arrested the man on Sunday.

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