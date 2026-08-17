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Home / India / Telangana woman stabbed to death by lover, body stuffed in gunny bag

Telangana woman stabbed to death by lover, body stuffed in gunny bag

The victim, a native of Bihar, who worked as a waiter, and the accused, who works as a labourer, were in love for the past one year

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 11:11 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover following an argument over marriage, who stuffed the body in a gunny bag to dispose of it, police said on Monday.

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The incident happened in an area under the limits of Balapur Police Station on Sunday night.

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The victim, a native of Bihar, who worked as a waiter, and the accused, who works as a labourer, were in love for the past one year. She was staying at the house of the accused over the past two months, a police official said.

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The accused and the deceased woman had an argument and quarreled on Sunday night after he refused to marry her. He then stabbed the woman to death with a knife, the official said based on preliminary investigation.

"He then tied both hands and legs of the deceased woman and put the body in a gunny bag to dispose of it," the official said.

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Some locals alerted the police, who reached the scene and found the body in the gunny bag with blood stains in the room.

Police identified the deceased as a native of Bihar and informed her family, he said.

Asked on reports that the woman was pregnant, the official said it would be known after the post-mortem.

The accused is absconding and teams were formed to nab him, he said.

Police were also investigating the role of the mother of the accused in hiding the body. A murder case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.

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