Temple ‘purification’ row: BJP expels former Rajasthan MLA

The BJP on Sunday expelled its former Rajasthan MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was recently at the centre of the temple “purification” controversy, from the primary membership of the party. The action was taken following a probe by the BJP’s disciplinary committee, a party order said.

Ahuja had sparked a controversy earlier this month after he sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar to “purify” it after Congress leader Tikaram Jully attended a consecration ceremony there. Former CM Ashok Gehlot had termed Ahuja’s act an “insult” to a Dalit.

Earlier on Sunday, Ahuja appeared before the BJP’s disciplinary committee to present his side. Later, he told reporters that he had not done anything anti-Dalit. He claimed that the BJP had made a mistake by expelling him by falling prey to the propaganda of the Congress. He accused senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, of defamation and said that he would file a case regarding this.