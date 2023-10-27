Terror accused gets 10-yr imprisonment

New Delhi: Syed Maqbool, an accused in the 2012 Indian Mujahideen terror conspiracy case, has been convicted by the special court dealing with the NIA case. Maqbool has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. He is the fifth of the 11 accused against whom the sentence has been pronounced. TNS
Soumya murder case hearing on Nov 7
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred the hearing for arguments on sentencing to the five convicted in connection with the murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan for November 7. The deferment came on the grounds that certain documents were yet to be filed. TNS
1st India-EU naval drill held off African coast
New Delhi: The Indian Navy and the European Union (EU) conducted their first joint naval exercise in the Gulf of Guinea, off the west coast of Africa. The joint activities in the Gulf of Guinea were aimed at reinforcing naval maritime security cooperation in the region, the Ministry of Defence said.
