'Terrorists wiped out our sindoor; airstrikes fitting tribute to victims'

Pragati Jagdale, whose husband Santosh was one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, on Wednesday described 'Operation Sindoor' as a fitting tribute to the victims.

"Through Operation Sindoor, a tribute has been paid to those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out Operation Sindoor. I am thankful that our emotions have been understood. Our sindoor was wiped out by terrorists but today I am very happy that under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed terrorists' bases in Pakistan," said Jagdale.

She knew that India will take revenge for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, she said.

Asavari Jagdale, the couple's daughter, said India responded to the terror attack within 15 days.

"I am very thankful and feel proud that our armed forces have given a befitting reply through airstrikes," she said.

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh Ganbote who was another Pune resident to be killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, said they were extremely happy that India avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which she and other women lost their "sindoor".

"We were all waiting to see when India would avenge the terrorist attack. Today, with Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam," she said.

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF hitting nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.