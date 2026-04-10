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Home / India / Telangana HC breather to Cong leader Khera, grants one week anticipatory bail in Assam case

Telangana HC breather to Cong leader Khera, grants one week anticipatory bail in Assam case

The case against Khera was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under several sections of the BNS

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:54 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Pawan Khera. PTI file
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Telangana High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail for one week to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in a case registered against him by the Assam police following his allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

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During the hearing of a petition filed by Khera, Justice Sujana Kalasikam said, “The petitioner is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court. Granting relief to the petitioner for one week with the conditions.”

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The case against Khera was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under several sections of the BNS, including 175 (false statement in connection with an election), 35 (Right of private defence of the body and of property) and 318 (cheating).

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The Congress leader on April 5 alleged that Assam CM’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, had multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the chief minister’s election affidavit.

An Assam police team had earlier visited Khera’s Delhi residence for questioning in connection with the case.

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Sarma on Tuesday slammed the Congress for “not verifying” the documents based on which it made allegations against him and his family.

The CM asserted that Khera had “run away” to Hyderabad, but the Assam police would “hunt him down even from ‘pataal’ (netherworld)”.

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