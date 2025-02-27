DT
Home / India / Thane man bites off part of friend's ear during argument, swallows it

Police booked the 32-year-old for voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 03:27 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A Thane resident allegedly bit off a part of his friend's ear and even swallowed it after the two got into an argument at a party, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in a posh housing society in the Patlipada area on Wednesday morning, said the official from Kasarvadavali police station.

In his complaint, Shravan Leekha (37) said that he and accused Vikas Menon (32) were partying with friends when the two got into an altercation. Menon suddenly became violent and bit off a part of his ear and swallowed it, alleged Leekha.

Leekha said he was then rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have booked Menon for voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 117 (2), the official added.

