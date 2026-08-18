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Home / India / Thane man dies by suicide during video call with family, 4 booked for abetment

Thane man dies by suicide during video call with family, 4 booked for abetment

Police allege 32-year-old was harassed, pressured for money; probe based on video message naming four men

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 07:52 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A 32-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself during a video call with his family in Maharashtra’s Thane city after four men allegedly harassed and tried to extort money from him, police said on Tuesday.

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Based on a complaint, the Daighar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against four persons the victim named in a video message he left behind, an official said.

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The victim, Majid Sayyed, a resident of Mumbra, hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his home in the early hours of August 14, while he was on a video call with his mother and brother, an official said.

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The family rushed to his Nagaon residence, broke open the locked door, and cut the scarf to bring him down. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The official said that the family examined a video message recorded by Majid before the suicide, in which he alleged that the four accused - Shadab Baig, Saud Shaikh, Arshad Madrasi, and Sohel Shaikh - were harassing him for money and that he was ending his life as he could no longer bear the mental strain.

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“Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother and the video evidence left behind by the deceased, we have registered a case against the four men under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023,” a senior inspector of Daighar police station said.

A probe is under way, and no arrests have been made, he said.

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