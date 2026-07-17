Thane overseas job scam: 8 booked for duping 130 aspirants of Rs 52.68 lakh

A case has been registered against eight persons associated with a recruitment agency in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating more than 130 individuals of Rs 52.68 lakh by promising them jobs abroad, an official said Friday.

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The alleged crime took place between January and May of this year. The accused operated under an agency called "Al-Limra International", located in Kalyan, he said.

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In his complaint to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, a Mumbai resident alleged that the agency lured people with lucrative employment placements overseas. They collected money and passports of job-seekers but failed to deliver on their promises.

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"Out of the total pool of more than 130 victims, some have lost both their money and passports. When the victims attempted to follow up on their applications, they discovered that the agency had abruptly shut down its operations," said inspector Vinod Patil.

The total financial implication of the fraud detected so far stands at Rs 52,68,500, he said, adding that a probe is under way to track down the eight accused persons.