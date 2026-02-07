'Thank President Trump for his personal commitment': PM Modi on India-US deal

India and the US have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, marking a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral economic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

Calling it “great news for India and the USA,” PM Modi said the framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The agreement is expected to pave the way for enhanced trade cooperation while addressing key market access and regulatory issues.

“This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to expand economic engagement in a mutually beneficial manner.

According to the government, the proposed trade framework is aimed at boosting India’s flagship Make in India initiative by creating new opportunities across multiple sectors. Farmers, entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and fishermen are expected to benefit from improved access to the US market and smoother trade mechanisms.

PM wrote on X: "Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries. This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership. It strengthens ‘Make in India’ by opening new opportunities for India’s hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters. India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between us. This framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth. As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity."