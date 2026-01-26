DT
Home / India / Tharoor declines to comment on discussions with CPI(M), leaders dismiss move

Tharoor declines to comment on discussions with CPI(M), leaders dismiss move

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he saw the reports during his flight to Dubai and that it would not be appropriate to comment on such matters while being in a foreign country

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 05:10 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PTI file
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that he has seen reports claiming that he had held discussions with persons associated with the CPI(M) in Dubai, but declined to comment on the matter.

While the ruling CPI (M) dismissed questions about any discussion on Tharoor joining the party as mere speculation, the Congress said he is a senior leader, any issues he had would be resolved, and denied he was quitting the grand old organisation.

Tharoor, who is currently attending a literature festival in Dubai, was approached by reporters seeking his response to the reports on Sunday.

He said he saw the reports during his flight to Dubai and that it would not be appropriate to comment on such matters while being in a foreign country.

Speculation about the Thiruvananthapuram MP possibly switching to another political party surfaced following reports that he was upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by party leaders in the state to sideline him.

Reacting to the developments, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Monday dismissed questions about any discussion on Tharoor joining the party as mere speculation, saying such reports had no relevance.

"Tharoor continues to be a prominent leader of the Congress. He follows a different approach of regularly praising the BJP Prime Minister. In such a situation, I do not think rumours of him joining the CPI(M) are relevant," Govindan said.

When asked whether there would be any obstacle to accepting Tharoor if he decided to switch to the CPI(M), Govindan said the party followed a common rule of accepting individuals, groups, or parties who were willing to oppose communal forces in national politics and approve of the development policies of the Left Front in the state.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said he was unaware that Tharoor had caused any problem for the Congress.

"You give various reports and come to us for a response. What can I say about it," the senior Congress leader asked.

He said Tharoor was a senior party leader and that any issues, if at all, would be resolved.

“If he has any complaint, the national leadership will examine it, and we will bring it to their notice," he said.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash said Tharoor was a member of the Congress Working Committee and very much a party man. He said it was wrong to project that Tharoor was leaving the Congress.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

