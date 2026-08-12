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Home / India / Tharoor questions Centre on Ayushman funding burden

Tharoor questions Centre on Ayushman funding burden

Also raises concern over mandatory Vande Mataram rendition

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the Centre on two fronts, urging a rethink of the 60:40 funding formula under the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme to prevent states with ageing populations such as Kerala from bearing a disproportionate financial burden, and raising practical concerns over the mandatory full rendition of Vande Mataram at official functions.
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Raising the Ayushman issue under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said the existing funding arrangement did not adequately account for demographic differences between states, particularly when senior citizens typically require more frequent and expensive medical care.

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Tharoor said the Centre’s financial assistance under Ayushman Vay Vandana is subject to a prescribed per-beneficiary-family ceiling, with states having to meet expenditure beyond the limit.

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He said this could put states with a larger elderly population at a disadvantage and urged the Union Finance Minister to devise a funding mechanism that takes the age profile of states into account.

The concern, he said, was particularly acute in Kerala, which has the country’s highest proportion of elderly citizens.

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Ayushman Vay Vandana extends Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh annually to all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status. The Centre expanded the scheme in October 2024, covering around six crore senior citizens from 4.5 crore families.

Separately, Tharoor has questioned the practical implications of the statutory protection recently extended to Vande Mataram under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the legislation, which extends to the National Song the legal protection available to the National Anthem under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Tharoor said the amendment had been passed by Parliament without discussion and now requires the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official functions, in addition to Jana Gana Mana.

While saying he respected both national symbols, Tharoor said he could sing the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram but questioned the requirement to perform all six at official functions.

He focused on the practical issue of how long audiences would be required to remain standing.

According to Tharoor, Jana Gana Mana takes around 52 seconds to perform, while the full rendition of Vande Mataram takes about three minutes and 10 seconds.

He cited Tamil Nadu as another complication, saying the state had decided that both the National Song and National Anthem would be preceded by the Tamil state song, which takes another two minutes.

“Do we really expect audiences to stand still and respectfully for six minutes before and after every function, a total of 12 extra minutes?” Tharoor asked.

He questioned whether respect for national symbols could be effectively ensured through legislation, arguing that an attempt to promote greater respect for Vande Mataram could potentially produce the opposite result.

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