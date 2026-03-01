Tharoor, Ramesh spar as Congress divided over West Asia conflict

Differences once again surfaced within the Congress on Friday over India’s response to the escalating tensions involving Iran. Party MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the diplomatic outreach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Tehran while senior leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the Centre’s silence over the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tharoor said India’s engagement with Iranian leaders was a positive step at a time when tensions in West Asia continue to escalate and the conflict was showing little sign of easing.

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Tharoor, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, said New Delhi should play a proactive role in diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability in the region.

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According to Tharoor, the ongoing hostilities have already started affecting global energy routes. He noted that the crisis also carried serious implications for India, particularly in terms of energy security.

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He also raised concerns about the safety of the large Indian diaspora living and working in the Gulf. Ensuring their security and maintaining India’s longstanding ties with Gulf nations should remain a key priority, he said.

His remarks came a day after PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf. However, Tharoor’s remarks also came against the backdrop of sharp criticism of the government’s response to developments in Iran from within his party.

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the Centre’s ‘silence’ over the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said there had been no official reaction from the government so far. “The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference,” Ramesh wrote, questioning what he called the government’s “hesitance” on the issue. He said while India had condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf states, it had not spoken about the “US-Israeli assault on Iran” in the first place.

Pawan Khera also criticised the government, alleging that the EAM had delayed informing the public about his conversation with Iran’s foreign minister. He claimed the details were shared only after a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry was circulated publicly. He said the Iranian side had emphasised the need for bilateral and multilateral forums, including BRICS, to condemn what it described as military aggression against Iran.