 The 'ABC' of Telangana politics—is ruling BRS losing foothold to Congress : The Tribune India

  • India
  • The 'ABC' of Telangana politics—is ruling BRS losing foothold to Congress
Explainer

The 'ABC' of Telangana politics—is ruling BRS losing foothold to Congress

A pre-poll survey has predicted hung Assembly for the key southern state and huge gains for Congress which till a few months back was said to be trailing behind BRS and its main challenger BJP

The 'ABC' of Telangana politics—is ruling BRS losing foothold to Congress

K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, October 21 

Recently, an ABP C-Voter survey predicted a hung Assembly for Telengana with huge gains for opposition Congress which till a few months back was said to be trailing behind ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti and its “number one” challenger BJP. 

According to the pre-poll survey, BRS was expected to win between 43 and 55 seats, Congress 48 and 60 seats and BJP five and 11 seats in the coming elections to the 119-member Assembly.

Telangana votes on November 30 and the result will be declared along with the other four election-bound states Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Pre-poll survey, key takeaways  

Number one, the survey is projecting Congress as the single largest party.  

Number two, with the BJP being relegated to the third position, the second takeaway is that the contest is now between BRS and Congress.

And number three, will Telangana’s “pro-Congress” sentiments also reflect in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.  

The ‘ABC’ of Telangana politics

According to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the ruling BRS is the “B-Team” of the BJP and that both parties are playing with a “tacit understanding to defeat Congress”.

Gandhi, who is undertaking ‘Vijayabheri yatra’ in the state, was quoted as saying: “BJP, BRS and AIMIM are all united and work together. In Delhi, BRS helps BJP, and in Lok Sabha also it extends complete support to the BJP while in Telangana the BJP and AIMIA help out BRS.”

Though as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao, BRS does not align with any outfit and that Congress is the “C- team, which stands for Chor team.”

“You are saying we are the B-Team of the BJP. We are not a B-Team. You are C-Team, Chor Team,” he said, hitting back when Gandhi first made the allegation. 

Rao also questioned why Gandhi did not go to Gujarat during the Assembly elections there and why his ‘Bharat jodo yatra’ took a detour from Maharashtra. “What is their understanding (with BJP)?” he asked.

“BJP and Congress are both vying for the second place in Telangana. I want to wish Rahul ji and Prime Minister Modi ji all the best, because the BJP lost deposits in 105 segments in the last elections,” he added.

The possibilities of hung Assembly

Rhetoric apart, in case the pre-poll survey comes true, the post-poll scenario could throw some interesting possibilities. 

In that case, BRS ally AIMIM will become an important player to watch out for.  

Quite obviously, the saffron party will not go with Congress, which is advantage BRS.  

But will the BJP support BRS after all the acrimony between KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is another big question. Observers say given the current political situation it may.  

However, BRS cannot take support from both AIMIM and BJP. Therefore, if BJP moves towards BRS, AIMIM may support Congress in which case it may be advantage the grand old party.

BJP and BRS—blow-hot-blow-cold relationship   

Recently, PM Modi claimed at a public rally that BRS wanted to join the NDA after the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, triggering a major war of words between members of ruling party and BJP. He also said KCR used to welcome him at the airport, which “he suddenly stopped doing after the elections”.

Not only has KCR not been receiving PM Modi at the airport as per the protocol, he is also one of his most vociferous critics. However, his party BRS has chosen to remain out of INDIA alliance against the ruling BJP at the Centre, thereby leading to speculation regarding its stance.

In his detailed statement to the PM's revelation, KTR said: “BRS has never allied with anyone during polls ever since Telangana was formed despite several requests. In fact, it is the opposition that have come together setting aside their ideological differences to defeat the formidable KCR garu.

‘Secret pact’, Congress angle and Bandi Sanjay factor

Congress leaders claim a “secret pact” between BRS and BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls.  BRS is “cosying up to the BJP after criticising it and PM Modi for months”, they said.

According to observers, till about a few months back, the BJP was in a good fighting position, giving BRS a run for its money. However, the saffron party "faltered" on the strategy front when it removed its popular state president Bandi Sanjay. 

"Though Bandi Sanjay has been appointed the national general secretary, his removal from the post of Telangana unit president did not go down well with BJP cadres and supporters.  

“Through his aggressive politics and targeting the KCR government, Sanjay had pushed BRS on the back foot. He created an atmosphere in favour of BJP with his famous ‘Praja Sangram Padyatra’, which was also praised by PM Modi. However, his  removal from the post gave an impression as if BJP had sacrificed him and saved KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, which seems to have not gone down well with anti-BRS voters,” they add.

After the arrest of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the buzz in Telengana was that Kavitha would soon follow suit in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Observers say removing Sanjay “helped Congress, making it a direct contender against BRS while pushing BJP to the third spot” but could it be that the BJP was forced to overhaul its Telangana strategy following surveys indicating that Congress was closing on BRS.

“Maybe the shift had already started, which is why the BJP decided to close front against BRS to take on Congress which is the common enemy of both the parties.  

“It is a fact that KCR met senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi, which indicated a truce between the rivals to fight a common enemy and the perception that money-laundering charges against Kavitha had been put on the backburner,” they say. 

 

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

2
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

3
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

4
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

5
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh hit tons as Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

7
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

8
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly meet: Heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Singh Bajwa over illegal drug trade

10
Punjab

Punjab leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar back in Congress after quitting BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch schedule at 10 am

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low ...

Man charged with hate crime in US for punching Sikh teen wearing turban

Man charged with hate crime in US for punching Sikh teen wearing turban

Police have arrested Christopher Philippeaux

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Directs Punjab Pollution Control Board to prepare and place ...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED's stand on his arrest

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Special train to run between Delhi and Katra

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala