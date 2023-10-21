The 'ABC' of Telangana politics—is ruling BRS losing foothold to Congress

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, October 21

Recently, an ABP C-Voter survey predicted a hung Assembly for Telengana with huge gains for opposition Congress which till a few months back was said to be trailing behind ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti and its “number one” challenger BJP.

According to the pre-poll survey, BRS was expected to win between 43 and 55 seats, Congress 48 and 60 seats and BJP five and 11 seats in the coming elections to the 119-member Assembly.

Telangana votes on November 30 and the result will be declared along with the other four election-bound states Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Pre-poll survey, key takeaways

Number one, the survey is projecting Congress as the single largest party.

Number two, with the BJP being relegated to the third position, the second takeaway is that the contest is now between BRS and Congress.

And number three, will Telangana’s “pro-Congress” sentiments also reflect in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The ‘ABC’ of Telangana politics

According to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the ruling BRS is the “B-Team” of the BJP and that both parties are playing with a “tacit understanding to defeat Congress”.

Gandhi, who is undertaking ‘Vijayabheri yatra’ in the state, was quoted as saying: “BJP, BRS and AIMIM are all united and work together. In Delhi, BRS helps BJP, and in Lok Sabha also it extends complete support to the BJP while in Telangana the BJP and AIMIA help out BRS.”

Though as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao, BRS does not align with any outfit and that Congress is the “C- team, which stands for Chor team.”

“You are saying we are the B-Team of the BJP. We are not a B-Team. You are C-Team, Chor Team,” he said, hitting back when Gandhi first made the allegation.

Rao also questioned why Gandhi did not go to Gujarat during the Assembly elections there and why his ‘Bharat jodo yatra’ took a detour from Maharashtra. “What is their understanding (with BJP)?” he asked.

“BJP and Congress are both vying for the second place in Telangana. I want to wish Rahul ji and Prime Minister Modi ji all the best, because the BJP lost deposits in 105 segments in the last elections,” he added.

The possibilities of hung Assembly

Rhetoric apart, in case the pre-poll survey comes true, the post-poll scenario could throw some interesting possibilities.

In that case, BRS ally AIMIM will become an important player to watch out for.

Quite obviously, the saffron party will not go with Congress, which is advantage BRS.

But will the BJP support BRS after all the acrimony between KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is another big question. Observers say given the current political situation it may.

However, BRS cannot take support from both AIMIM and BJP. Therefore, if BJP moves towards BRS, AIMIM may support Congress in which case it may be advantage the grand old party.

BJP and BRS—blow-hot-blow-cold relationship

Recently, PM Modi claimed at a public rally that BRS wanted to join the NDA after the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, triggering a major war of words between members of ruling party and BJP. He also said KCR used to welcome him at the airport, which “he suddenly stopped doing after the elections”.

Not only has KCR not been receiving PM Modi at the airport as per the protocol, he is also one of his most vociferous critics. However, his party BRS has chosen to remain out of INDIA alliance against the ruling BJP at the Centre, thereby leading to speculation regarding its stance.

In his detailed statement to the PM's revelation, KTR said: “BRS has never allied with anyone during polls ever since Telangana was formed despite several requests. In fact, it is the opposition that have come together setting aside their ideological differences to defeat the formidable KCR garu.

‘Secret pact’, Congress angle and Bandi Sanjay factor

Congress leaders claim a “secret pact” between BRS and BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls. BRS is “cosying up to the BJP after criticising it and PM Modi for months”, they said.

According to observers, till about a few months back, the BJP was in a good fighting position, giving BRS a run for its money. However, the saffron party "faltered" on the strategy front when it removed its popular state president Bandi Sanjay.

"Though Bandi Sanjay has been appointed the national general secretary, his removal from the post of Telangana unit president did not go down well with BJP cadres and supporters.

“Through his aggressive politics and targeting the KCR government, Sanjay had pushed BRS on the back foot. He created an atmosphere in favour of BJP with his famous ‘Praja Sangram Padyatra’, which was also praised by PM Modi. However, his removal from the post gave an impression as if BJP had sacrificed him and saved KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, which seems to have not gone down well with anti-BRS voters,” they add.

After the arrest of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the buzz in Telengana was that Kavitha would soon follow suit in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Observers say removing Sanjay “helped Congress, making it a direct contender against BRS while pushing BJP to the third spot” but could it be that the BJP was forced to overhaul its Telangana strategy following surveys indicating that Congress was closing on BRS.

“Maybe the shift had already started, which is why the BJP decided to close front against BRS to take on Congress which is the common enemy of both the parties.

“It is a fact that KCR met senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi, which indicated a truce between the rivals to fight a common enemy and the perception that money-laundering charges against Kavitha had been put on the backburner,” they say.

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Telangana