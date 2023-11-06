The big Telangana question—will ruling BRS and KCR succumb to anti-incumbency or manage hat-trick

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, November 6

In October, an ABP C-Voter survey predicted a hung Assembly for Telangana, with huge gains for the opposition Congress which till a few months back was said to be trailing behind the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and its “number one” challenger, the BJP.

However, some recent reports appear to suggest a turnaround in favour of the BRS, despite the massive anti-incumbency and corruption charges against the party in power.

Apparently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has tactically managed to “recover some lost ground” and is said to be again in a “fighting position” in the state, of which he takes credit of being the architect.

According to observers, if KCR manages a hat-trick despite the heavy odds, it will be because of his two main rivals—the BJP and the Congress.

Telangana—2024 indicator of trend in South

Carved out of united Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, the state has polled only two times and KCR has been its only Chief Minister.

It is an interesting state to politically follow for many reasons.

Observers are watching it closely as Telangana will be the first indicator of political trends in South India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The BJP has been eyeing the state after a relatively good run in the 2019 General Election followed by the GMCH polls.

However, sometime around October surveys indicated that Congress was catching up and emerging as the main contender for BRS.

In the last General Election that the UPA did well was in 2009. In those elections, the Congress won as many as 33 of the 42 seats in the united Andhra Pradesh. Observers say without AP’s contribution, the Congress-led UPA would not have been able to form the government, such was the hold of the party in the region in the times of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

KCR and BRS

In September 2018, KCR, said to be a staunch believer in astrology, numerology and vaastu, dissolved the Telangana Legislative Assembly nine months before its term ended to opt for an early election and was re-elected for the second term

Besides being an important part of its formative years, KCR and the TRS (now BRS) have always taken credit for the formation of Telangana. Reports indicate that he is “playing the card again” to beat the anti-incumbency and other charges against him and his party.

Congress in Telengana

Reports indicated a revival and as per the survey in October, the Congress was emerging as the single largest party, overtaking BRS and pushing the BJP to the third spot.

Observers believe that the onus of win and loss would be entirely on state Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy.

The ex-ABVP leader defected to the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party.

In May 2015, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested him on the accusation of attempting to bribe nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote in favour of a TDP candidate in the Legislative Council election.

After he was granted bail, Reddy left the TDP and joined the Congress in 2017, and was subsequently elected to Parliament from Malkajgiri.

In June 2021 he was appointed the state Congress president to varied reactions and criticism. According to local reports, the Congress under him is a divided house. Senior leaders like Dasoju Sravan have quit the party following differences with him. There is criticism over his “autocratic style of functioning” and being an “outsider”.

Under him, the Congress has faced charges “of selling Assembly tickets”. In fact, state party secretary Vijay Kumar was also suspended after his allegations against Reddy.

“Reddy evokes strong reactions. There is a group which claims he is promoting himself and levels all sorts of charges against him. The other side believes he has rejuvenated the party and given it a fighting chance,” they add.

What about BJP?

According to Congress leaders, the BRS is the “B-Team” of BJP and both parties are playing with a “tacit understanding to defeat Congress”. Though as per KCR’s son KT Rama Rao, the BRS does not align with any outfit.

Sources say that the indication that the Congress may be in a position to form the government forced the BJP to change the strategy. That there is 'acrimony' between the BJP and the BRS is well documented. Not only has KCR been receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport as per protocol, he is also one of his most vociferous critics. However, his party BRS has chosen to remain out of INDIA alliance against the ruling BJP at the Centre, thereby leading to speculation regarding its stance.

Though Congress leaders claim a “secret pact” between the BRS and the BJP, observers say that till about a few months back, the BJP was in a good fighting position, however, the saffron party “faltered” when it removed its “popular” state leader Bandi Sanjay from the post of the party chief.

Though Bandi Sanjay has been appointed the national general secretary, his removal as the state president did not go down well with BJP cadres and supporters.

“He created an atmosphere in favour of the BJP with his famous ‘Praja Sangram Padyatra’, which was also praised by PM Modi. However, his removal from the post gave an impression as if the BJP had sacrificed him to save KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, which seems to have not gone down well with anti-BRS voters. After the arrest of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the buzz in Telangana was that Kavitha would find herself behind the bars which did not happen.

“Removing Sanjay helped the Congress, making it a direct contender against the BRS, pushing the BJP to the third spot. Maybe the shift had already started, which is why the BJP decided to close the front against the BRS to take on the Congress which is the common enemy of both the parties,” the observers add.

