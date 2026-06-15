‘The Birth of a Nation’: Josy Joseph latest to recount 21 days that shaped independent India  

Set in the crucial 21 days between 25 July and 14 August 1947, an upcoming book by journalist-author Josy Joseph uncovers the dramatic story of how India nearly fragmented into multiple independent states before independence.

Advertisement

“The Birth of a Nation: The Twenty-One Days That Made India”, published by Westland Books, is scheduled to release on June 29.

Advertisement

Drawing on neglected archival records and years of meticulous research, Joseph reconstructs in the book the intense political manoeuvring, secret negotiations and high-stakes decisions that shaped the birth of modern India.

Advertisement

“Over the last decade, with help from a team of researchers, I accumulated long-dormant files and information fragmented across several archives, and through these I came across the stories of the people who actually held the new nation together: civil servants racing against time, a murderous militant with a knife, a spy in a royal court.”

“And I realised that then, as now, it is the little people who shaped the fabric of this country. I wrote this book because their names deserve to be known,” the author of the award-winning “A Feast of Vultures” said in a statement.

Advertisement

The book primarily follows the newly formed States Department, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as it worked to integrate princely states whose rulers had declared independence.

According to Westland Books, Josy’s account of the three weeks that culminated in India’s midnight tryst with freedom is packed with “fascinating stories and little-known facts”, making it a riveting read for anyone who is invested in the idea, and history, of India.

“Josy Joseph brings his investigative journalism muscle to history-writing. He and his team of researchers methodically organised vast archives, digitising and cross-referencing the material, until a number of truly remarkable stories emerged.”

“We really need this book right now — a reminder that India may not have existed if we hadn’t wanted it so badly,” said VK Karthika, publisher of Westland Books.

“The Birth of a Nation” is currently available for pre-order.