Reacting to the Prime Minister's comment that the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the same stage would "disturb the sleep of many," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal dismissed the remark as baseless and politically charged.

“We will sleep peacefully. It is the Prime Minister who will have sleepless nights,” Venugopal told reporters. “I don’t understand what basis the PM has for such a statement.”

VIDEO | Kerala: PM Modi addresses a public gathering after inaugurating Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. "I want to say this to the CM (Pinarayi Vijayan)... you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance. (Congress MP) Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today's…

He reiterated the INDIA bloc’s commitment to pushing for the implementation of the recently approved caste census and called for an increase in the 50 per cent reservation cap.

“We will not let the Prime Minister and his cabinet stall progress on this, just as they delayed the Women’s Reservation Bill. We will exert maximum pressure, particularly on increasing the reservation ceiling,” he said.

PM Modi made the initial remarks during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where both Vijayan and Tharoor were present. Referring to their presence, Modi stated, “Today's event will disturb the sleep of many,” implying discomfort within the INDIA bloc over their joint appearance.

Although the official Malayalam translation during the event reportedly did not fully convey Modi’s message, the Prime Minister added, “The message has gone wherever it has to go.”

His remarks come days after the Centre announced that caste data will be included in the upcoming census—a move seen as politically significant ahead of the general elections.