The curious case of Leader of Opposition in Karnataka

Chandigarh, November 7

It has been almost six months since Karnataka elected a Congress government in the state. However, the opposition BJP is yet to select its Leader of Opposition in the Assembly—a situation that has led to “disappointment and frustration” among party MLAs, as per reports, apart from speculations over possible reasons behind the delay.

The state elections earlier this year saw the Congress sweep the 224-member Assembly with as many as 135 seats, a gain of 55 seats, and the ruling BJP drop to 66 seats, a loss of 38 seats, from the polls in 2018. The third party in the fray—the JD(S)—with which the BJP has built a pact for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, managed 19 seats.

Karnataka polled on May 10 and results were declared on May 13.

‘Decision soon’, says BJP

There have been reports of “disappointment and frustration” over the “inaction” of the central leadership over the issue at an internal meeting chaired by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Apparently legislators also “threatened” to remain absent from the coming winter session of the Assembly if the decision was not taken soon.

BJP MLAs said they were “embarrassed” by constant taunts and attacks of the ruling Congress members on an issue for which they had no answer. Yediyurappa, meanwhile, was quoted as saying all efforts are being made to finalise the decision and the choice (of the name) has been left to the party high command.

BJP ‘inefficient’, claims Congress

So far as the ruling Congress is concerned, it has been taking regular swipes over the “internal confusion prevailing in the BJP”, while claiming that such a situation has never occurred in the state’s political history.

Terming it a “bad, sad and embarrassing situation for BJP in Karnataka,” Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said it has been almost six months and the BJP could not even appoint a LoP in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted his government while campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back calling his speeches a “bundle of lies”. Hitting back, Siddharamaiah said “the BJP lost wherever PM Modi campaigned in Karnataka. The PM targeting the Karnataka government during his campaign in MP shows the BJP’s inefficiency. The party is yet to appoint the leader of opposition in Karnataka”.

Claiming that the Congress had “damaged” Karnataka, PM Modi also raised doubts about Siddaramaiah completing his tenure.

The 2023 Karnataka elections was one of the best performances of the Congress in recent times, both in terms of number of seats and vote share.

HD Kumaraswamy angle

Keeping an important decision pending also earned the BJP criticism from political experts. They say that not only is the LoP the voice of the Opposition, the person concerned also has the responsibility to formulate its views on issues and hold the government accountable. “Without a leader, the Opposition bench is directionless and works only to the government’s advantage,” they add.

While some believe it to be a “problem related to differences in the senior leadership over the issue,” others smell something else, including the friendship between the BJP and the JD-S for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The delay may have left senior BJP leaders disappointed but it has given JD-S leaders much to feel happy as speculations are that BJP could be considering making JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy the face of the opposition in the Assembly to make gains in the Lok Sabha

