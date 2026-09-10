DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'We would talk about art, music': Slain Manipuri musician's 86-year-old mother

'We would talk about art, music': Slain Manipuri musician's 86-year-old mother

The 54-year-old musician was beaten to death for objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his home in Kilokari area of Delhi

article_Author
PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 02:22 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Family members on Wednesday evening performed the last rites of Vikram Singh after his mortal remains were flown to Imphal. Photo: X/@INCAssam
Advertisement

Slain Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh's 86-year-old mother on Thursday recalled how, days before his death following an assault in Delhi, he had sent a message to her expressing happiness over the good results of his son in semester exams.

Chongtham Kamala Devi, a legendary playback singer fondly called the 'Lata Mangeshkar of Manipur', at her Thangmeiband residence in Imphal West district, recalled how she and her son would talk about arts and music.

Advertisement

"Three-four days before his death, he sent me a message saying that my grandson has achieved high marks in his semester exams and would receive awards... We were very happy," Devi said.

Advertisement

The day Vikram passed away, it was 'Ekadashi' (11th lunar day) and his 95-year-old father, who is deeply religious, was holding a fast.

"So, we decided to inform him about the death after dinner... However, we could not do that and said Vikram was injured after being assaulted by some people and was in ICU. The next morning, I woke up early and hid the newspaper so that his father didn't come across the news.

Advertisement

"After breakfast, we indirectly informed Vikram's father that his health condition had deteriorated and chances were slim. When we later informed his father about the news of Vikram's death, he went back to his room and refused to take meals," she added.

Devi said Vikram would often send her messages related to arts, songs and musical instruments.

"I have lost appetite since his death... I only ate some bananas," she said.

Vikram's brother Chongtham Tommy said, "We are yet to receive the post-mortem report. Delhi Police and all authorities concerned and elected representatives have been very helpful."

Family members on Wednesday evening performed the last rites of the musician after his mortal remains were flown to Imphal.

The 54-year-old musician was beaten to death for objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his home in Kilokari area of Delhi. Seven men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the case.

Singh, who had lived in Kilokari for more than two decades, was a well-known musician and guitarist. He was the lead guitarist of the Manipur rock band Phoenix in the early 1980s and later worked as a music teacher and performer in Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts