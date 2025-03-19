Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a welcome to astronaut Sunita Williams and the rest of the NASA crew who returned home after months in space.

"Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means," said Modi sharing an old picture of him with Williams.

Modi said the unwavering determination of the crew in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions.

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the crew.

"Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission on Earth! India's daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit. Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!" she said.